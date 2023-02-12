Soup errand for sister leads to $148,560 lottery prize

12 February,2023 09:53 am

VIRGINIA (Web Desk) - A woman who visited a grocery store to buy some soup for her sister also picked up a lottery ticket that turned out to be a $148,560 winner.

Fawn Hughes of Chesterfield told Virginia Lottery officials she visited the Food Lion store in Richmond to buy some soup for her sister, Karen Fulton, and while at the store she decided to buy a ticket for the Jan. 15 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing.

Hughes' ticket ended up matching all five numbers, 9-11-15-26-35, earning her a $148,560 prize.

"I was in shock," Hughes said of discovering she was a big winner. "I'd never won anything that big before!"

Hughes visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize with Fulton by her side.

The sisters did not reveal if there were any immediate plans for the winnings.