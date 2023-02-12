Loose goats wander into Target store in Texas

The origin of the goats was unclear.

12 February,2023 09:44 am

TEXAS (Web Desk) - A pair of loose goats wandered into a Target store in Texas and spent some time browsing before being wrangled by police.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said a deputy responded to the Target store on Cypresswood Drive in Spring on a report of two goats loose inside the store.

The deputy was able to wrangle the goats and turn them over to Harris County Animal Livestock.

