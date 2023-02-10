Dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts

Dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts

10 February,2023 11:10 am

MASSACHUSETTS (Web Desk) - Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice covering a frozen body of water.

The Scituate Fire Department said crews responded Wednesday to a report of a dog that fell through the ice in the Old Oaken Bucket Road area.

The department said in a Facebook post that crews "found a black lab that had fallen through the ice and was unable to self-rescue."

Firefighters donned Mustang Ice Rescue suits and were able to enter the water and bring the canine safely back to shore.

The dog was reunited with its owner.