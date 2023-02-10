Company offers 'Whiz-infused' lube to keep Philly fans from climbing during Super Bowl

WeirdNews WeirdNews Company offers 'Whiz-infused' lube to keep Philly fans from climbing during Super Bowl

It was not yet clear Thursday whether Philadelphia officials would accept the offering.

10 February,2023 11:05 am

PHILADEPHIA (Web Desk) - An adult entertainment company is offering the city of Philadelphia 1,540 gallons of Cheez Whiz-infused lubricant to prevent Eagles fans from climbing poles after the Super Bowl.

CamSoda said a truck loaded with 28 drums of lube, each containing 55 gallons, is being sent to the city to help prevent the famously rowdy fans from climbing street lights, traffic lights, utility poles and other structures if their team wins Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The company said each drum contains 75% lubricant and 25% Cheez Whiz, a signature ingredient in the city's famous Philadelphia cheesesteaks.

Philadelphia has famously used substances including Crisco and hydraulic fluid to grease up public poles in advance of big sporting events.

"Here at CamSoda, we know the people of Philly love the Eagles, cheesesteaks and wiz. We wanted to lend a helping hand to the Philly fanatics -- who have been known to take to the streets to celebrate a huge sports victory -- including dangerously scaling light poles," Daryn Parker, vice president of CamSoda, said in a news release.

"To protect raucous Eagles fans against themselves, we wanted to hand deliver a truck full of lube -- mixed with some delicious cheese wiz -- to grease the light poles in and around the city with. Lube proves more difficult to scale than Crisco," he said.

It was not yet clear Thursday whether Philadelphia officials would accept the offering.