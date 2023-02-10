Dog's 7-inch eyelash earns Guinness World Record

CALIFORNIA (Web Desk) - A couple's dog is now a Guinness World Record holder after her longest eyelash was measured at 7 inches long.

Coco, owned by Rachelle Parks and Michael Babich, had her eyelash measured three times by a veterinarian, who confirmed the lash was grown naturally.

The newfypoo, a mix of a Newfoundland and a poodle, was awarded the record after her 7-inch lash was confirmed by GWR to be longer than the 6.69-inch eyelash grown by an Australian labradoodle named Ranmura, who was awarded the record in 2014.

"When we go out she gets a lot of attention, not just because of her lashes but also her size -- she's a big girl," Parks said. "People are amazed at her lashes. A few years ago they were like 5 1/2 inches long and when I checked on Guinness World Records the current world record was longer.

"Late last year I checked again and they had grown a lot and then I realized that she would break the record, so I applied," Parks said.

Parks said she always instructs Coco's groomer not to trim the canine's lashes.