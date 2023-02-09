Puppy rescued from undercarriage of car in Arizona

WeirdNews WeirdNews Puppy rescued from undercarriage of car in Arizona

The puppy has now been spayed and is available for adoption.

09 February,2023 11:55 am

ARIZONA (Web Desk) - Animal rescuers in Arizona came to the assistance of a small puppy that fled from a pair of larger dogs and became stuck on top of the rear axle in the undercarriage of a car.

The Arizona Humane Society said Emergency Animal Medical Technician Dan McGrath responded to a report of a puppy fleeing from two larger dogs near 24th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

McGrath arrived to find the puppy had fled into the undercarriage of a car and was on top of the rear axle.

"As soon as Dan was able to safely coax her out of the vehicle with a little wet food and a lot of patience, she repaid him immediately with snuggles," the humane society said in a Facebook post.

The puppy, now named Gracie, has now been spayed and is available for adoption, the AHS said.