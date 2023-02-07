Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Firefighters and animal rescuers in British Columbia came to the assistance of a young cat found trapped in a storm drain on a college campus.

Kathy Manuel, security communications coordinator for the University of British Columbia - Okanagan Campus, said she received numerous reports Saturday of a cat's distressed meows coming from a storm drain on campus.

Manuel said some students indicated the cat could have been trapped in the drain for up to three days, but they were initially unable to determine where the cat calls were coming from.

"It was very deep, where the cat was. It was a confined space, making it difficult to rescue," Manuel told Global News.

The Kelowna Fire Department and Kelowna Animal Control Services personnel responded to the scene.

The rescuers determined the cat was trapped too deep to reach, so they slowly filled the drain with water to urge the feline to approach the opening.

The rescue lasted about three and a half hours. The cat, which was not injured, was taken to the SPCA Kelowna shelter.

The shelter said the cat, a young, intact male, did not have any identifying tags or a microchip.

"If you know where this sweet boy belongs please contact us," the shelter said in a Facebook post.