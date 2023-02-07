Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize

WeirdNews WeirdNews Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize

Saindon said he plans to share his winnings with his family.

07 February,2023 09:56 am

MARYLAND (Web Desk) - A man on his way out of a flea market made a stop at a liquor store and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Ernest Saindon, 70, of White Plains, told Maryland Lottery officials he was on his way out of a flea market in a White Plains strip mall parking lot when he decided to make a stop for lottery tickets.

"I had to pass by Willett's Liquors on the way to my car," Saindon said. "I figured I'd get my tickets for the day."

Saindon said he decided to try a new scratch-off game, Gold X20, and the $5 ticket revealed a $50,000 prize.

"I was dumbfounded, must have done two or three double-takes," the player said of revealing his prize. He said he informed the clerk at the store after using a scanner to confirm his prize.

"He was as surprised as I was. He called the store's owner to share the news," Saindon said of the clerk.

Saindon said he plans to share his winnings with his family.