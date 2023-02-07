Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport

"Stowaway" hopped out of the checked bag while officers were examining it.

07 February,2023 09:27 am

PENNSYLVANIA (Web Desk) - Transportation Security Administration officers at a Pennsylvania airport made an unusual discovery in a checked bag -- a "stowaway" frog.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA Public Affairs Northeast, said a checked bag triggered an alarm during security screening at Harrisburg International Airport.

Farbstein tweeted the "stowaway" hopped out of the checked bag while officers were examining it.

"This little creature was toad-aly surprised when he was spotted and he asked for frog-iveness," Farbstein wrote. "This find by TSA officers won't be easily frog-gotten."