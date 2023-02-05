Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000

MARYLAND (Web Desk) – A man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.

The 36-year-old Parkville man told Maryland Lottery officials he plays scratch-off tickets a few times a month, and recently a Gold X50 ticket caught his eye at the Frankford Gardens Liquors store in Baltimore.

The man said he immediately scanned the ticket and was shocked to see he had won $100,000, but he played it cool because he was still in the store.

"I couldn't believe it. I was excited but I kept it to myself," the man said.

The man traveled to lottery headquarters in Baltimore to collect his prize the very next day.

"I didn't waste any time," he said.

The winner said some of his prize money will go toward paying off his car loan.