World's longest line of sub sandwiches assembled in Brazil

05 February,2023 09:29 am

BRAZIL (Web Desk) - A Brazilian food company earned a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 1,180 submarine sandwiches.

The record-keeping organization announced food company Perdigão prepared the subs, also known as torpedo sandwiches, into a line to celebrate the 469th anniversary of the city of Sao Paulo.

The sandwiches were prepared by a team of 40 over the course of about five hours and assembled into a line at the Parque Ibirapuera urban park. A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify each sandwich measured at least 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) long.

The resulting lineup of lunchtime classics earned the record for longest line of torpedo (submarine) sandwiches.

The sandwiches used in the event were served to members of the public after the record was confirmed.