30-year-old Big Mac carton remains intact after being dumped in bush

30-year-old Big Mac carton remains intact after being dumped in bush

03 February,2023 01:43 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - A group of baffled litter pickers were going about their business only to discover a 27-year-old Big Mac carton discarded near a McDonald's. Created in 1996, the fast food packaging dates back to a time where Three Lions was topping the charts, Trainspotting was a box office hit and Tickle Me Elmo was the top kids toy.

The almost perfectly intact polystyrene wrapper was found dumped in the undergrowth along St Richards Road in Evesham, Worcester.

Laura Van Toller, organiser at Anti-Litter Evesham, came across the unlikely item in the shrubbery around a quarter of a mile away from the nearest McDonald's.

Laura said that fast food rubbish is one of the most common things the community group clear away.

"We have a Costa, KFC, and McDonalds, and they are all regular items we find", she said. "Sometimes we find Burger King or Starbucks packaging, which we do not even have in the town.

"People will get their fast food through their car window, so it goes out the same window."

Laura had set herself a 'My Rubbish January' challenge where she set herself a goal of picking up trash each day during the month for 31 days, but said the town didn't seem to get any cleaner, despite her efforts.

She added: "Every day there are McDonald's cups, crisp packets or cigarette butts.

"I wish I could say Evesham was cleaner after this, but there was something replacing the thing I picked up the day before every day.

"I was just maintaining it. Week two into this made me quite sad. I just felt like, what was the point?

"Now, though, I really feel like I have achieved something as I have still stuck to it."