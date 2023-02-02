The stunning 3D murals of wild drawing

Wild Drawing always tries to interact with the structure.

02 February,2023 03:36 pm

BALI (Web Desk) - Wild Drawing is a talented street artist who specializes in stunning 3D murals that turn transform bland structures into works of art.

Born in Bali, Wild Drawing, or WD for short, first got into street art in the year 2000 during his studies at the School of Fine Arts. He and his colleagues were often protesting school policies with large, intricate banners, and that made him realize that large images visible in the public space can have a big impact on society. A few years back, WD moved to Greece and he has been unleashing his artistic talent on the streets of Athens ever since. Drawing inspiration from nature, art, social phenomena, and even politics, Wild Drawings creates colorful compositions that always catch the eyes of passers-by.

In his early years as a street artist, Wild Drawing experimented with a variety of techniques, from paste-ups and stencils to freehand murals, but he ultimately settled on murals as his favorite art form. Using only spray cans and paint rollers, the talented artist can turn a bland concrete wall into a beautiful artwork.

