Tearful woman stranded in hotel, thanks staff for heartwarming gesture

02 February,2023 09:36 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - A woman who was unable to turn to home comforts after a break-up, she had quite a difference experience. Luckily, her evening did take a turn for the better though, thanks to the kindness of two hotel workers.

The woman broke up with her long-distance partner the night before she was due to catch her return flight home. Upset - as the pair had concluded the relationship was no longer right for them - they spent the evening apart.

However, when she arrived at the hotel he had booked for her, she found the booking had been made for the wrong evening by accident. Embarrassed, the guest couldn't help but cry. Fortunately, staff were quick to help the stranger.

As @essyfromtheblock explained in a viral TikTok, two members of staff came to the rescue. Not only did they arrange a discounted room, but they gave her the 'warmest hug' and complimentary snacks, according to the woman's video.

"Thank you so much to these girls. You guys have made my entire night. Look at how beautiful they are," she says, as she films two employees doing their best to bring a smile to her face. "You are beautiful," they tell her in turn, as they laugh with the guest and embrace her.

The pair also left her a handwritten note. It read: "We know you are going through a break-up right now, so we decided to give you a welcome gift to make you feel home!"

Thanking the staff once more, as she implored TikTok to help her find the women, the video's creator wrote: "Moments like this bring humanity back into my life. Thank you to doubletree Hilton, but thank you most to Faith and her friend. Reminder that people make the company, and they made her entire night."

In response, viewers were quick to praise the workers' kindness, and the video racked up over two million views. One commenter said: "Women supporting women, even when we're strangers. This is so sweet and beautiful! I hope this makes your heart heal easier."