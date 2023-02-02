Customer fumes as tattoo artist secretly hid their initials in sentimental design

WeirdNews WeirdNews Customer fumes as tattoo artist secretly hid their initials in sentimental design

"The point is - it was important to me that the tattoo looked EXACTLY as it did in the photo.

02 February,2023 09:25 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - A customer fumed after noticing that a tattoo artist had secretly hidden their initials into the artwork. Not noticing the mishap until days later, the artist assured that the small addition was 'no big deal' when confronted by the angered customer.

The customer explained: "I went to a tattoo shop in my area, with a photo of the tattoo I wanted. It was one my dad had gotten to honour my passed grandfather whose father also had it.

"The point is - it was important to me that the tattoo looked EXACTLY as it did in the photo.

"I get to the shop, I explain everything, I pay, get the tattoo, and we're done, I think it looks awesome, everything is great! Until a few weeks later when I show my great-grandmother the tattoo. She's [es]static, grabs my arm to look at and compliment it, then asks, 'who's AJ?'

"I ask her what she means, and she points out the tattoo where the initials A and J or maybe T were hidden into the tattoo. I'm instantly p****d". The woman realised that the initials matched that of her tattoo artist.

"She tries to assure me it's no big deal if I hadn't noticed it 'til now, but I still reached out to the artist sort of irritated. They told me the style of art I got is called traditional and it's 'pretty trad' for all artists who do that style to do it.

"I demanded a partial refund and they refused, so I complained to the owner who made the artist give me a full refund.

"Now the artist is running a full smear campaign, talking about moving shops, and all kinds of crap.

"My sister says I'm pushing the issue, but I feel like, at the end of the day, I told you exactly what I wanted and you didn't do that."