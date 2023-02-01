Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records

WeirdNews WeirdNews Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records

The species was only recently identified as a distinct species by a team of researchers.

01 February,2023 11:29 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - A species of giant waterlily native to South America has broken several world records, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Guinness Book of World Records has acknowledged Victoria boliviana as the largest species of waterlilly, the largest waterlily leaf and the largest undivided leaf.

The species was only recently identified as a distinct species by a team of researchers headed by Kew Garden's scientific and botanical research horticulturalist Carlos Magdalena.

The species was present in the Royal Botanic Gardens in London for 177 years. Prior to the discovery of the distinct species, the gigantic waterlilies were believed to belong to a separate species, Victoria amazonica.

The new species is the first new species of giant waterlily to be discovered in over 100 years.

"It's official: Victoria boliviana is the world's largest giant waterlily. The discovery made last year now holds the Guinness World Records titles for: Largest species of waterlily, largest waterlily leaf, largest undivided leaf," Kew Gardens tweeted Monday.

Victoria boliviana lily pads are able to support up to 176 pounds of weight and can grow larger than ten feet across. The latest specimen recorded was grown at the La Rinconada gardens in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, measures 10 feet 6 inches in diameter.