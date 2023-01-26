Seal pup rescued from British farm field 18 miles from shore

LONDON (Web Desk) - Animal rescuers in Britain said a seal pup made its way through waterways and at least three fields before it was found on a farmer s field about 18 miles from the coast.

The RSPCA said the seal pup was found by a member of the public in a farmer s field in Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire.

The rescue organization said the seal is believed to have traveled inland via the River Ribble before exiting the water and walking across three fields before being found.

The RSPCA responded alongside the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the practice manager from nearby Vets4Pets.

"I spoke to specialists at our center who were concerned about putting him back in the river due to the amount of dog walkers in the area as their pets could spook the seal causing him to travel further inland," RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix said in a news release.

The seal pup, which appeared to be healthy and uninjured, was taken to the RNLI base in Fleetwood for release back into the sea.

"Then off he went into the sea -- it was so heart-warming to see. I am not sure why he came so far inland but seals have been spotted in the river here before," Nix said. "It seems he then got out for a wander and must have lost his way so it was a good job his predicament was spotted."