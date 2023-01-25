Maryland 9-year-old finds 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth

MARYLAND (Web Desk) - A 9-year-old searching for shark teeth on a beach made her largest discovery to date -- a 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth.

Molly Sampson was out searching for shark teeth on Calvert County Cliffs on Christmas Day when she found a megalodon tooth the size of her hand.

"I couldn t believe it, it was so exciting," Sampson told WJLA-TV. "I usually find little ones, I never thought I would find a big one like that."

Sampson took her discovery to the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomon s Island, where experts confirmed it was an ancient megalodon tooth.

"Based on where she found it on Calvert cliff, we estimate that it s about 15 million years old," said Stephen Godfrey, the museum s curator of paleontology.

Sampson said she hopes to become a paleontologist when she grows up.