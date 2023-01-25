Grandma's gift brings beginner's luck to Maryland Lottery player

25 January,2023 09:09 am

MARYLAND (Web Desk) - A holiday gift from a Maryland man s grandma earned him a $50,000 lottery jackpot from the first ticket he ever possessed.

The 21-year-old Windsor Mill man told Maryland Lottery officials he had never played a lottery game before receiving a $5 Holiday Ca$h instant ticket as a holiday gift from his grandmother.

The ticket, which the man s grandma had purchased from the Dorsey Shell gas station in Hanover, earned the first-time player a $50,000 top prize.

The winner said he plans to share his prize money with family members.