Grandma's gift brings beginner's luck to Maryland Lottery player
The winner said he plans to share his prize money with family members.
MARYLAND (Web Desk) - A holiday gift from a Maryland man s grandma earned him a $50,000 lottery jackpot from the first ticket he ever possessed.
The 21-year-old Windsor Mill man told Maryland Lottery officials he had never played a lottery game before receiving a $5 Holiday Ca$h instant ticket as a holiday gift from his grandmother.
The ticket, which the man s grandma had purchased from the Dorsey Shell gas station in Hanover, earned the first-time player a $50,000 top prize.
