US woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

The sheriff's office said the alligator was safely relocated to the St. John's River.

20 August,2022 09:18 am

(Web Desk) - Sheriff’s deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn’t part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.

"Oh, he’s just chilling," Deputy Jonathan Hill says in the video of the capture.

"They didn’t go over this in the academy," Hill said in the Facebook post.

