Vintage race cars and bikes compete on banked Swiss track

WeirdNews WeirdNews Vintage race cars and bikes compete on banked Swiss track

Vintage race cars and bikes compete on banked Swiss track

27 July,2022 09:46 am

ZURICH, (Reuters) - Vintage racing cars and bikes of yesteryear left their owners’ garages and raced in Zurich on Tuesday at an event to recreate the banked oval track of the famous American Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

More than 60 two-, three- and four-wheeled vehicles took part in the event at the Oerlikon race track, including a Riley Sport from 1934 and a Bugatti 37A from 1926.

Juerg Koenig drives a 1926 Bugatti 37 A race car during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich’s Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland, July 26, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

A 1950 Ferrari 340 American sports car is seen during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich’s Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland, July 26, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

Iris Kramer drives a 1956 MG A Race Car during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich’s Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland, July 26, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

Single-seater race cars like the 1971 Brabham F2 and American Indy cars from the 1930s also had their own races in the event, which had been cancelled in the last two years because of the COVID-19

Kurt Hasler drives a 1933 Maserati 8CM race car during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich’s Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland, July 26, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)