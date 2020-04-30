TSA said in a statement that the passenger had recently purchased the cane

(Web Desk) - The Transportation Security Administration said a traveler at a Boston airport security checkpoint was shocked to learn his cane contained a sword.

TSA New England tweeted a photo showing the sword cane that had been brought to Logan Airport by an oblivious passenger.

The TSA said in a statement that the passenger had recently purchased the cane and had been unaware that it contained a sword until it was examined by security personnel.

The passenger turned the sword cane over to Massachusetts State Police and was cleared to catch his flight to New York, the TSA said.