26.11-carat diamond found by Indian brick kiln worker auctioned for Rs1.62 crore

PANNA (Web Desk) – A 26.11-carat diamond recently found by a brick kiln worker in India’s Panna has been sold for Rs 1.62 crore during an auction conducted in Madhya Pradesh.



Panna district collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra said, “On the first day of the auction, 36 diamonds collectively weighing 82.45 carats were sold for Rs 1.65 crore.”



Besides, 52 diamonds weighing 78.35 carats fetched Rs 1.86 crore on the second day, he added.



The official said, “During the auction, the highest price of Rs 1.62 crore was fetched by a 26.11 carat diamond, which was found in a mine here on February 21.”