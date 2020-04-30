Journalist reporting from Ukraine in six languages goes viral

(Web Desk)- A reporter has left many people stunned after sharing a video of himself speaking in six different languages during reporting from Ukraine.
Correspondent for Associated Press Philip Crowther tweeted a montage video in which he was seen speaking in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.
Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. pic.twitter.com/kyEg0aCCoT— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 21, 2022
According to details, Crowther was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother. H is a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish. He is also fluent in French, Spanish and Portuguese.