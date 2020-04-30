Doctors remove piece of glass from man's colon

(Web Desk) – A team of doctors at a private nursing home in Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar has removed a piece of glass from the colon of an old man.



According to details, the operation was carried out after test reports diagnosed a piece of glass inside the patient’s anus.



Dr Mahmudul Hasan told, “The patient had come with complaints of not having defecation and abdominal pain trouble.”



“The patient went under ultrasound and X-ray test. Seeing the result, we were stunned as the size of the glass was way too big to go through the mouth and make its way into the stomach. However, as ill-luck would have it, the patient claimed that while drinking tea, the piece slid down his throat,” the doctor stated.