Students set record of world's largest 'fruit battery' of 3,000 lemons

(Dunya News) – UK students have set a new record of largest fruit battery by gathering 2923 lemons to generate 2307 volts of electricity.



The record has officially been confirmed on the Guinness Book of World Records website on February 4, 2022.



The students said, “We have been experimenting with burning small bulbs with potatoes and lemons since childhood and for now, large lemons were cut in half and attached to zinc and copper wires to form a series circuit.”



Moreover, the leftovers from the experiment were donated to a British company that generates electricity from fruits and vegetables.