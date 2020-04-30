Indonesian boy named 'ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu' as father turns out to be crossword puzzle fan

(Web Desk) - An Indonesian boy is causing a stir all over the internet because of his name as his Indonesian father decided to give his eldest son a truly unique name, ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu.

On October 21, it was discovered that the name of a 12-year-old boy was ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu, during his vaccination.

The unusual origin of the child’s name was disclosed when he went to get his coronavirus vaccine in Muara Enin, in the Indonesian state of South Sumatra.

When he showed his identity in South Sumatra province, health officials in Indonesia were dumbfounded to read his name, according to local reports.

According to the report, the family named their son ‘ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu’ because his father enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Furthermore, the name ‘Zuzu’ is a combination of his parents’ names, Zuhro and Zulfahmi.

The health authorities at the immunisation centre were taken aback when they saw his name on the identity evidence and refused to trust them.

However, according to images of his documentation and a name tag sewed on his clothes, they had to believe that the boy’s name is ABCDEF GHIK Zuzu.