Man distributes free petrol to celebrate birth of girl child in family

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – People usually celebrate a happy occasion in their lives by buying or gifting expensive things. And when petrol and diesel prices are making new records daily, what better way to offer the fuels as gift.

According to the Indian media, a man in Madhya Pradesh did exactly that to celebrate the birth of a girl child in his family. Rajendra Sainani, who owns a petrol pump in Betul, gave extra fuel to customers elated over the fact that his hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl.

"I am overwhelmed with joy as my hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl child on October 9," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Explaining his ‘scheme’, Sainani said 10 per cent extra petrol was distributed from 9am to 11am and from 5pm to 7 pm between October 13 and October 15. He also said that customers buying petrol worth â