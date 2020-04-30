Reporter wears grape costume to defend boy suspended for wearing banana suit

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - Washington, D.C. reporter Pat Collins donned a grape suit and went out to get story of a 14-year-old autistic boy.

Covering a story about a 14 year old autistic boy who was handcuffed by police and suspended for running down the sidelines of a high school football game at halftime wearing a banana costume.

"School officials accused him of being disruptive and disrespectful," Collins said.

While reporting Collins share his views,"Frankly, I don t see what all the fuss is about."

Collins asked the student: "Why a banana, why not a grape?"