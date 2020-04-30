Insects like gold ornaments

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – Leon Bliss, a world-renowned British photographer photographed stunning and detailed ancient insects that date back to 45 million years ago.

The insects are of a special kind, they were kept in a closed jar in order to preserve them.

Golden tortoise beetles are often found in morning glory, where they look like walking on water droplets.

There is an ancient saying that if something is well protected, it will be useful for a long time, but such scenes are rarely seen when something has been protected for millions of years.

These oysters usually hover over trees and can kill other terrestrial insects, and then when dead insects get mixed in the resin, they harden and then become transparent.

In the pictures that Leon released, these insects from millions of years ago amazed the viewers because now the remains of these insects are shining bright like gold on themselves and their sides.

The ornament like insects are a sight to behold, they grab the attention of many because of their shiny gold colour.