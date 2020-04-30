The oyster shell island is seen in the picture

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – An island in Corsica has been found made of quintessential shells of oyster located to the east, near the British Virgin Islands. The place is known as Annie Gada.

It has been discovered that for hundreds of years fishermen have been throwing large oysters with roosters, and now millions of oysters have gathered here.

The island is not a regular one unlike other islands, yet it has become a peninsula and people from all over the world come to see it.

People also come to this area to eat oyster meat. The oysters’ shells are then thrown on the island which patches up with the remaining oysters to form a pile.

Surprisingly, when experts extracted very old oysters from the bottom and found out their age through radiocarbon dating, some of the oysters were found to be 1245 years old.

It is believed that the ancient Arawak people had piled up oysters here.

The island, made up of small and large oysters in the blue water under the blue sky, offers a beautiful view.