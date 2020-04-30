Man draws multiple pictures at the same time

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – In a video gone viral on social media a man named Edward draws multiple pictures at the same time.

In the video Edward posted, he was seen making four drawings of the famous movie character ‘Harry Potter’ which caught the attention of many on social media.

The artist posted a number of videos on his Instagram handle showcasing his talent.

Edward makes the drawing with a wooden pencil which has three to four more pencils attached to it on a board, and that is how he creates multiple drawings at the same time.

Edward gladly pursues his passion of drawing and proudly presents his art pieces to his social media fans.

