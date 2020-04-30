Man seeks divorce as wife doesn't bathe daily

UTTAR PRADESH (Web Desk) – A man has sought divorce from his wife as she failed to take bath regularly. The incident took place in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh.

The case came into light after the woman requested help from the women protection cell with hopes of saving her marriage.

According to the details, the woman hails from Kwarsi village, while the man belongs to Chandaus village.

The duo got married two years ago and have a one-year-old child.

As per reported by News18, a counsellor at the Women Protection Cell stated “a woman gave us a written complaint stating that her husband has given her triple talaq on the pretext of not bathing every day. We are providing counselling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage.”

The counsellor revealed that the woman wants to continue her married life and wants to live happily with her husband.

“The man, during counselling, repeatedly and firmly told us that he wants to end terms with the woman. He also gave an application to us to help him get a divorce from his wife as she does not bathe every day,” the counsellor further said.