World's most expensive grapes 'Ruby Roman' sell for over Rs 76,000

TOKYO (Web Desk) – Japanese luxury grapes ‘Ruby Roman’ have been sold for over Rs76,000 PKR.



The fruit is known for being extremely juicy with low acidity and also has high sugar content. Red in colour, its size is close to the size of a ping pong ball and is rare.



Kazuyoshi Sakurai, an inspector of Ruby Roman grapes at Japan Agricultural Cooperatives, told that they use very specific criteria to scrutinise each grape that grows in Kahoku city.

“The first is the Ruby Roman’s colour. The second is the size of the grains. Each grape must be at least 20 grams and we make sure that it is at least 30 millimetres in size,” Sakurai was quoted as saying.

