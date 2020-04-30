Video shows Sandy Saha stepping out of a car after it parked on flyover

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – Sandy Saha, a social media influencer from Kolkata, has landed in trouble for a video which shows him dancing on a busy flyover.

According to the Indian media, the video shows Saha stepping out of a car after it is parked on the city s Maa flyover, walking up to the road divider and dancing. Kolkata Police filed a case against the owner of the car on Tuesday.

The traffic control room in Lalbazar identified the owner of the vehicle from CCTV footage and through the video that Saha shared on Facebook.

In the 3-minute and 38-second clip, he can be seen dancing to the song “Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne”. The choice of song does not seem accidental - Maa flyover is the same flyover which recently featured in a newspaper advertisement to boost the image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, many social media users identified the flyover as the Maa Flyover in central Kolkata, built by Mamata Bannerjee s government.

Since being posted last Monday, the video has racked up 4.2 million views on Facebook. In the comments section, many tagged Kolkata Police, asking them to take action against the influencer for violating traffic rules.

The Kolkata Police filed a case on its own initiative and sent a fine notice to Mr Saha and the people who were present with him at the time of filming.