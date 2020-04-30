Video goes viral as bride, groom dance on road after their wedding

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – A video went viral on social media, in which, the bride and groom are seen dancing quite energetically in middle of the road as other people watch.

With the passage of time, now trending has been changed. Gone are the days when the bride and groom would shyly sit on the stage while watching others groove on the DJ floor. Nowadays, couples also shed all inhibitions and enjoy dancing with each other.

One such dance video is going viral where the bride and groom are seen dancing quite energetically in middle of the road just after their wedding.

Together, the newly-wed couple pull off impressive moves while swaying to the beats of a drum and express their happiness.

Instagram user official_niranjanm87, who often shares such funny wedding videos shared the yesterday, which is going viral. The video is captioned as, ”Kis kis ne aise dance kiya apni shaadi mein.”

It’s not known where the video is from, but people are loving the video and can’t stop laughing. The best part of the video was that the couple was dancing carefree and enjoying the most happy moment of their lives. The comment section is full of laugh and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.

