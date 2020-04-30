New York City restaurant sets world record by introducing most expensive French fries

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – An iconic New York City restaurant, Serendipity3, has set a world record by introducing most expensive French fries worth $200 (about Dh730).



The dish made by restaurant’s creative director and chef Joe Calderone and corporate executive chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert combines some truly premium ingredients, from pure cage-free goose fat from France to 23-karat edible gold dust – all with a heavy dose of truffle.



Calderone said, “It s easy to take expensive ingredients and just throw them together and call it an expensive dish. But we really like working on the science of the dish, as well as making it not only the most expensive but the best tasting in the world.”