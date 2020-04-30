Chinese father reunited with son after 24-year

(Web Desk) - A Chinese man was reunited with his kidnapped son after a 24-year search that saw him travel half a million kilometers across China on a motorcycle, chasing tip-offs on the boy’s possible whereabouts.

Guo Gangtang’s son was just two years and five months old when he was abducted from in front of the family home in eastern Shandong province, where he was playing unattended.

Guo is seen sobbing into his palms while his wife hugs their son, Guo Zhen, during a reunion event in a photo released on Tuesday by the public security ministry.

“Now that the child has been found, everything can only be happy from now on,” Guo said through tears in a video released by the state-run China News Service.

After his son was abducted in 1997, then-27-year-old Guo quit his job and crisscrossed the country on a motorbike with large flags bearing his son’s photo tied to the back.

His 500,000-km (310,000-mile) crusade – that included battling highway robbers, sleeping under bridges, and even begging when his money ran out – inspired the 2014 Chinese blockbuster, Lost and Love.

Across the years, Guo has helped seven other families find their lost children and raised awareness about child trafficking.

