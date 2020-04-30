(Web Desk) – An icy town in Antarctica, Villa Las Estrellas, does not allow its residents to have an appendix if they want to live there.



The island lacks many amenities due to its remote location that is why it has implemented the rule of removed appendix. Villa Las Estrellas has a church, post office and school as well as a gym and a bank.



Chilean commander Sergio Cubicles told that one winter saw temperatures of -47 degrees.