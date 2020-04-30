The video that has gone viral with 4.8 million views was shared by the bride’s make-up artist.

(Web Desk) – An Indian bride wore a crown and garland made of golgappas on her wedding day to profess her love for her favourite street snack.

The clip has found its way to the internet which seems to be from her wedding ceremony. It features a decked-up-bride sitting while someone puts a golgappa crown on her head.

Don t believe us? Watch it for yourself!

The video that has gone viral with 4.8 million views was shared by the bride’s make-up artist.

The caption of the video read as "Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza!"