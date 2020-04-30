Vaccine auto in India has left netizens impressed

(Web Desk) - At a time when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country and was at its peak with shortages of medicines, oxygen, and hospital beds, the ones who came to rescue were the auto drivers who turned their auto rickshaws into auto ambulances.

And, now when cases are declining and people are being inspired to take vaccines against the deadly virus, a Chennai-based artist has taken the initiative to create awareness among people about the importance of vaccines to get to our normal lives.

Several photos and videos of the ‘vaccine auto’ that hit the streets of Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai have now gone viral on social media.

The posts went viral after it was shared on Instagram. The Covid-19 ‘Vaccine Auto’ was designed by Chennai-based artist. The core idea behind this is “to create awareness among people about how vaccine is important to build immunity in our communities faster and can get back to normal lives”.