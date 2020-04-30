India's Thane Municipal Corporation officer said it was nothing more than a technical error

(Web Desk) – A man in India’s Maharashtra received a call from city’s civic body to collect his death certificate, Indian media reported Friday.

"I received a call from Thane Municipal Corporation to collect my death certificate," Chandrashekhar Desai, a local, has alleged.

When the matter was reported in the media, Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, said that it was nothing more than a technical error and assured Mr Desai that the team had been instructed to verify the list again.

Maharashtra: Thane man receives a call from civic body to collect his death certificate



"I received a call from Thane Municipal Corporation to collect my death certificate," Chandrashekhar Desai said pic.twitter.com/i9KX3ndhfx — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

"We got this list from the Pune office as we don t prepare it. It was a technical error as his name appeared in the list of deaths. We ve instructed our team to verify the list and then call people for follow-up," Mr Malvi said.