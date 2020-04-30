Couple grows world's most expensive mangoes, hires security guards for protection

JABALPUR CITY (Dunya News) – A couple in India’s Madhya Pradesh has hired four security guards and six watchdogs to protect two trees of world’s most expensive mangoes Miyazaki.



Sankalp Parihar and his wife Rani told that they were given the sapling of the plant by a man on a train.



The international market, the price of the fruit went up to Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram, last year.