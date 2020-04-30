ENGLAND (Dunya News) – British girl Evelyne Chia unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by making 1,000 origami cranes in 9 hours and 31 minutes.



The girl wrote on a facebook post, "I didn’t take any rests -- not to eat, drink or go to the toilet.”



"I wanted to do something which would grab people’s attention and was a bit different," she told, adding, "So I thought I would give breaking a Guinness World Record a go."



"There is an ancient Japanese legend which says if you fold 1,000 you can make a wish to the gods and it will come true," she said.



"Lots of people do it but normally it would take about a year to fold 1,000," Chia added.