EU may classify ChatGPT and Roblox as very large online platforms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has said that ChatGPT and Roblox could potentially be designated as very large online platforms (VLOPs) under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).

Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said both services have reported user numbers above the threshold required under the DSA, making such a designation "definitely possible" and one that could come "sooner or later."

Under the Digital Services Act, online platforms and search engines classified as very large online platforms or very large online search engines must comply with stricter regulatory obligations aimed at improving transparency, user protection and risk management across the European Union.

The European Commission has not announced a timeline for any potential designation but indicated that both ChatGPT and Roblox meet the user threshold for consideration under the legislation.