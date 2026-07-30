Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

EU may classify ChatGPT and Roblox as very large online platforms

EU may classify ChatGPT and Roblox as very large online platforms
Updated on

Summary European Commission says ChatGPT and Roblox could be designated as very large online platforms under the Digital Services Act.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has said that ChatGPT and Roblox could potentially be designated as very large online platforms (VLOPs) under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).

Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said both services have reported user numbers above the threshold required under the DSA, making such a designation "definitely possible" and one that could come "sooner or later."

Under the Digital Services Act, online platforms and search engines classified as very large online platforms or very large online search engines must comply with stricter regulatory obligations aimed at improving transparency, user protection and risk management across the European Union.

The European Commission has not announced a timeline for any potential designation but indicated that both ChatGPT and Roblox meet the user threshold for consideration under the legislation. 

Browse Topics
Artificial-Intelligence Technology

Related News

Australia begins legal action against Telegram over alleged pro-terror material
Samsung sees chip shortage extending to 2028, signs long-term supply deals
Microsoft says cash will keep flowing from AI, shares rise
US House Democrat asks Musk to answer for polluting xAI data centers
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls