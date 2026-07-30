Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Samsung sees chip shortage extending to 2028, signs long-term supply deals

Samsung sees chip shortage extending to 2028, signs long-term supply deals
Updated on

Summary Shares in the world's top memory chipmaker surged as much as 8pc before trading down 1.1pc

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it expects chip shortages to worsen and extend into 2028, after it posted a more than 250-fold jump in chip profit, countering investor concerns that feverish AI spending by major technology firms may slow and curb growth.

Shares in the world's top memory chipmaker surged as much as 8% before trading down 1.1% on Thursday.

"The supply shortage in 2027 is expected to worsen compared to this year, and it is expected to continue in 2028," Jaejune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's memory business, told analysts on a call.

He said Samsung has signed long-term supply agreements with the top five global data centre firms and is nearing deals with five other large companies, without disclosing their names.

He said its long-term deals would last at least five years and ⁠account for 60% to 70% of its total capacity for the longer term, adding that they included upfront payments and floor pricing aimed at hedging the risks of its capital investments.

"Management's commentary on the conference call was better than expected, and it was one of the more reassuring calls we've heard in quite some time," said Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

Samsung's bullish view follows a sharp slide in chip stocks in recent months due to investor concerns about funding for the AI infrastructure buildout and competition from China that could put chip earnings under pressure.
 

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

Microsoft says cash will keep flowing from AI, shares rise
US House Democrat asks Musk to answer for polluting xAI data centers
Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation
Apple briefly tops $5 trillion market value for first time
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls