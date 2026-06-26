PTA issues important advisory for mobile phone buyers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an important advisory for people purchasing mobile phones, urging consumers to ensure their devices are legally registered before use.

According to the PTA, illegal or unapproved mobile phones are automatically blocked under the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

The authority introduced the DIRBS to curb fraud, mobile phone smuggling, and other illegal activities while ensuring that all mobile devices operating in Pakistan are properly registered.

PTA said that devices with unregistered international International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers are detected and blocked through the system, which can leave users unable to access mobile network services.

The regulator advised consumers to verify the legal status of a mobile phone before purchasing it. Users are also urged to pay the applicable taxes to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and obtain PTA approval to ensure uninterrupted use of their devices.

