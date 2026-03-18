Pakistan set to launch 5G services before Eid as PTA finalises licence process

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan is set to enter the next phase of digital connectivity with the launch of 5G services ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has completed preparations for the issuance of licences.

The long-anticipated rollout marks a significant milestone in the country’s telecom sector, with leading operators poised to activate services shortly after receiving regulatory approval. Officials confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure a smooth and timely launch.

Licences for companies that successfully acquired 5G spectrum are scheduled to be issued on Thursday during a special ceremony at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad. The event is expected to gather top leadership from participating telecom firms, along with senior government officials and policymakers overseeing the digital transformation agenda.

Licence ceremony

According to sources, invitations have already been sent to the leadership of companies that secured 5G spectrum rights. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, underlining the government’s commitment to advancing technological infrastructure and digital services nationwide. The formal issuance of licences will pave the way for commercial deployment of 5G networks across key urban centres.

The ceremony will also be attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PTA Chairman, and other senior officials from relevant departments. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and members of the federal cabinet are also expected to be present, reflecting the importance of the initiative at the highest levels of government.

Telecom companies participating in the 5G rollout have already fulfilled key financial requirements set by regulators. Each company has deposited a bank guarantee of $15 million as part of the licensing process, signalling both compliance and readiness to move forward with the next-generation network deployment.

Industry insiders indicate that telecom operators have been actively preparing their infrastructure and technical frameworks in anticipation of the licence issuance. These preparations include network upgrades, equipment installations, and testing phases to ensure immediate service availability once regulatory clearance is granted.

Immediate rollout

Following the issuance of licences, telecom companies are expected to launch 5G services without delay, initially targeting Islamabad and other major cities. The phased rollout strategy aims to gradually expand coverage while ensuring service quality and stability in densely populated areas.

The introduction of 5G technology is expected to significantly enhance internet speeds, reduce latency, and support emerging technologies such as smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced digital services. Officials have highlighted the move as a critical step towards strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy and improving connectivity standards across the country.