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Senator wants White House to answer if TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to US Treasury

Senator wants White House to answer if TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to US Treasury
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Summary Senator wants White House to answer if TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to US Treasury

(Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday asked the White House to answer if investors are paying $10 billion to the Treasury as part of the Trump administration-brokered sale of TikTok’s US operations.

Senator Mark Warner cited a Wall Street Journal report that investors in the new TikTok joint venture – including Oracle, Silver Lake, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and other investors – have already paid $2.5 billion to the Treasury and will pay the remaining $7.5 billion in installments. ByteDance said in January TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure US user data, apps and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity measures.


 

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