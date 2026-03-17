IT exports record 20pc increase in Pakistan

Summary Pakistan’s IT exports rise 20% year-on-year in February 2026, reaching $365 million, while eight-month total hits $2.98 billion amid strong growth momentum.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s IT sector exports have continued their upward trend, with significant growth recorded in recent months.

According to a report, IT exports rose by 20 percent year-on-year in February 2026, although a slight month-on-month decline of 2 percent was noted. Total IT exports stood at $365 million during the month.

The data further revealed that during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, IT exports recorded a strong 20 percent increase, reaching $2.98 billion.

In addition, the government has set an ambitious target of $5 billion for IT exports in the fiscal year 2026. For comparison, IT exports were recorded at $3.8 billion in the previous fiscal year.